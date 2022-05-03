Tuesday, 3 May 2022

'Wicked' Bible in Canterbury University's possession

    A rare bible famous for an unfortunate word omission has been found here in New Zealand.

    The 1631 "Wicked" Bible, omits the word "not" from the seventh commandment, changing the line to "Thou Shalt Commit Adultery".

    Only twenty copies of the bible are thought to still exist - but one has come into possession of the University of Canterbury.

    Canterbury University associate professor in medieval studies Dr Chris Jones spoke to Susie Ferguson:

