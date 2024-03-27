Woman charged with murder over death in 'very quiet' street

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation on Cranmer Close, Rototuna. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have charged a woman with the murder of a person found dead early this morning in a Hamilton home.

Charges filed in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon show a 45-year-old woman has been charged after the death in the northern Hamilton suburb of Rototuna.

A homicide investigation was launched today after police were called to the Cramner Close property at 2am.

Residents of the leafy Hamilton cul-de-sac were shocked to find police investigating a death in their street.

A resident told NZME she was very surprised to see police.

“This is a very quiet street,” she said.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said his dad had been working late and “all he heard and saw were the lights and sirens”.

The resident said the street, close to the edge of town, was “nice and quiet”.

Another resident who walked through the cul-de-sac every morning said the neighbourhood was “lovely and peaceful”.

“You don’t expect this kind of thing to happen in Rototuna North,” he said.