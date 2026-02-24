Child hit by car seriously injured in Christchurch

A car and driveway have been taped off following the incident. Photo: RNZ

A child has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, on Ferry Rd about 8.40am.

The 5-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.

St John staff assessed one patient at the scene and transported them to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

A witness told chrislynchmedia.com members of the public rushed to rescue the boy who was trapped under the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

