Woman in court over metal rod attack

By Finn Blackwell, of RNZ

The woman accused of assaulting an Auckland teen with a metal rod last month has appeared in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

Jason Luo, 16, lost three teeth, and had three more damaged after an attack on a bus police allege was hate-motivated.

The 39-year-old accused was arrested on Monday and appeared in court this afternoon charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody by consent before Judge David McNaughton without plea.

The 39-year-old is expected to reappear next week.