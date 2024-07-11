'Wonderful night': PM on White House visit

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (L) alongside other Nato member leaders and partners on the balcony at the White House in Washington DC. Photo: Supplied

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting him and other Nato allies and partners at the White House.

"I had a wonderful night at the White House, and I want to thank President Biden and the First Lady for hosting Nato allies and partner countries for a very enjoyable evening," Luxon said.

"I had the pleasure of talking with the president who expressed his love for New Zealand."

It had previously been uncertain whether Luxon would be able to secure any one-on-one time with Biden, as no specific meeting had been set.

Luxon had said his team was not focused on securing such a meeting with the incumbent president, who as well as hosting the Nato summit has been facing criticism for a poor debate performance against Republican contender Donald Trump.

The prime minister has however been meeting other global leaders on the sides of the summit, and meeting other US politicians.

"It was also good to chat with Sir Keir Starmer and congratulate him on his election victory, and to reconnect with [Japanese] Prime Minister Kishida who I had visited in Tokyo a few weeks ago," Luxon said.

"I also spoke to President [of Ukraine, Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and talked all things Hobbit with the delightful Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni."