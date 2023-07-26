Yanfei Bao disappearance: Police search Halswell River

Police are searching the Halswell River in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are set to begin searching a stretch of the Halswell River in relation to the disappearance of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao one week after she was last seen.

Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday. She has not been found but her cellphone was located on the Southern Motorway on Friday.

A 52-year-old Bryndwr man has been charged with kidnapping Bao. The Herald understands he had booked a last-minute one-way international flight. Police arrested him at Christchurch Airport; it’s believed he had no suitcases with him.

Yanfei Bao. Photo: Supplied

Police say they are not ruling out further charges.

As of Wednesday morning, Bao had still not been found.

A large police presence can be seen at the Halswell River, near Neills Rd, Lincoln. The road is taped off, and a mobile police base can be seen at the end of the road with several police officers and surf-life saving IRB.

The river is swollen from recent floodwater.

Police searched the same stretch of river in relation to the disappearance of Michael McGrath in 2017. McGrath has never been found.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police are increasing their search activity in locations across Christchurch.

"Search activities will be taking place today in and around the Halswell River, and the nearby area of Greenpark.

"The Police National Dive Squad have been deployed to assist the investigation team"

The dive squad was expected to begin searching in the water today, however this was reliant on the water levels being at a safe level for staff.

Divers and boats have been called in. Photo: NZ Herald

"Residents in the Greenpark area can also expect to see a police presence in the area searching for Ms Bao.

"We are keeping an open mind as to where Yanfei is and what may have happened to her, but we do have grave concerns at this time.

"As such, we are considering all possible lines of enquiry and making every effort to locate her."

Reeves acknowledged the police’s appreciation of the public’s assistance over the past few days.

"The investigation team has received a number of pieces of information and are working through each report.

"Every piece of information is valuable to understanding what has occurred since Ms Bao disappeared."

On Tuesday, a police tent had been erected outside a home on Trevor St, Hornby as a forensic examination began.

Several scene investigators could be seen inside the property marking potential evidence, including what appeared to be a handprint on a window.

The investigators could be seen using torches inside the house and taking photographs.

The New Zealand Herald understands Bao was due to show a potential buyer through the house, which is for sale by Harcourts. The owners of the home, who are in Australia, told the Herald on Monday they had been told Bao was showing someone through the property.

Graphic: NZ Herald

Reeves earlier said that police had received more than 120 pieces of information from the public.

The New Zealand Herald understands a majority of the tips relate to a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

Police are seeking sightings of the car from mid-week until Saturday night, with a focus on the car’s location on Wednesday, July 19, in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs and New Brighton.

The New Zealand Herald understands police have also been searching a ditch near Lake Ellesmere.

Reeves said police were still treating Bao as a "missing person".

"We are still trying to locate her.

"The concern continues to grow the longer that we don’t know where she is."

Asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to "see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage".

Forensic staff are investigating a home on Trevor St, Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo: NZ Herald

The houses that were being searched were "places of interest" as a result of inquiries to date.

"Some of this is to rule places in as parts of interest, and sometimes it’s actually to rule places out as locations of interest."

Police have to date searched three properties - one on Iroquois Place where Bao’s car was found, another property in Bryndwr where the alleged kidnapper lived, and the house on Trevor St.

Several people are "assisting" police with the investigation, dubbed Operation Helo.

Bao’s distraught husband, Paul Gooch, spoke to the New Zealand Herald of his devastation at his wife’s disappearance.

"It’s just a nightmare," he said at his Christchurch home in the west of the city.

"It still feels surreal ... I still can’t quite believe that this is all unfolding."

Gooch said he remained hopeful for a positive outcome and that his wife will come home to him and their young daughter.

"Otherwise, it’s a very dark head space to be in," he said.

"But it fluctuates for me ... it’s unbelievable, to be honest."

As part of inquiries into the disappearance of Yanfei Bao, police are seeking sightings of this vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101. Photo: NZ Police

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends, and family during the harrowing ordeal.

"I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate," he said, fighting back tears.

"They have all just been so kind."

Bao’s alleged kidnapper appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday before Judge Michael Crosbie.

Court documents allege the man "unlawfully took away Yanfei Bao without her consent with intent to cause her to be confined".

The man, who was assisted by an interpreter, was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to appear on August 15.

His lawyer said the man’s family had not been informed about his arrest.