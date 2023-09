After 15 years running the Careys Bay Hotel, Jo Kidston and Steve Little reckon they are starting to feel their age.

The husband and wife owners have put the historic building and restaurant on the market in the hope someone younger, with just as much passion and energy, will take it over.

Careys bay. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Ms Kidston said they were looking for a slightly "quieter" life after a hectic decade.