Instant fines, tougher sentences for shoplifters

Shoplifters could be issued on-the-spot tickets up to $1000 as part of the government's latest crack-down on crime.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee this afternoon announced the new infringement regime in Auckland, as well as tougher penalties for theft.

"Currently, the administrative burden can deter retailers from making official complaints, and lower-level offending often goes unreported or unpunished," Goldsmith said.

"Our government will not sit by while shoplifters rob businesses of their livelihoods."

People caught shoplifting lower-value goods could be fined up to $500. For stolen goods worth more than that, the penalty could climb as high as $1000. Photo: Getty Images

Under the new scheme, those caught shoplifting lower-value goods could be stung up to $500. For stolen goods worth more than that, the fine could climb as high as $1000.

The maximum punishment for theft would also be increased to a one-year imprisonment for goods worth $2000 or less, or seven years for goods worth more than $2000.

A new aggravated theft offence would be created for high-value theft carried out in an "offensive, threatening, insulting, or disorderly" manner.

"Harsher penalties could mean up to twice as long behind bars for aggravated theft, and criminals will be forced to think twice before destroying more lives," McKee said.

The changes fulfil a commitment in the National-New Zealand First coalition agreement for tougher consequences for lower-level crimes such as shoplifting.

At the weekend, Goldsmith proposed the introduction of higher penalties for people who assault first responders, and yesterday the government said it would legislate to ensure coward punches were treated as a specific offence.

Coward punches, also known as king-hits, are when strikes are delivered to a victim's head or neck without warning, and when the victim is unable to defend themselves.