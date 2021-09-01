MPs outpacing other Kiwis for Covid jabs

File photo: Getty Images

The country's politicians are outpacing their compatriots in their rush to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with more than half of the parliament already jabbed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Opposition Leader Judith Collins have both been fully vaccinated, role-modelling to the rest of the country.

Around 2.23 million Kiwis have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine - roughly 44 percent of the population - but that number jumps to 55 percent among MPs.

Of the 120-strong parliament, at least 66 are vaccinated according to party records, and almost all MPs are booked in for their doses of Pfizer.

Just two MPs have yet to book.

A spokeswoman for ACT said two MPs "were seeking further advice from their GPs before booking" on account of health issues.

The remainder of ACT's 10 MPs are either booked or vaccinated.

Ardern's Labour party declined to give the status of individual MPs, but has mandated the vaccination among its MPs.

Party whip Kieran McAnulty said more than half of Labour's 65-strong caucus were at least partially vaccinated.

"There's an expectation that members would get vaccinated. I'm not aware of any that aren't or that aren't booked to be," Mr McAnulty said.

National have been vocal critics of the government's vaccination programme, but have been active participants themselves.

Of the 33 MPs, nine are double-jabbed, 14 have had one and 10 - including shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly and former leader Simon Bridges - remain unvaccinated but booked in.

The Greens have three fully vaccinated, three partially vaccinated and four booked in, including co-leader James Shaw, the only leader not to be fully vaccinated.

Mr Shaw said he booked when his cohort became eligible last month but couldn't get in until next week.

A small number of MPs - including Labour's Naisi Chen and Greens Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick - are under 30 and only became eligible to book on Wednesday morning.

The smallest party in parliament, the Maori Party, has the best hit-rate for vaccination.

Both of its MPs, Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, have had two doses.