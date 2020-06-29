No Southerners make Act top 20

Act's top five (from left) Simon Court, Nicole McKee, Brooke van Velden, leader David Seymour and Chris Baillie, Photo: NZ Herald

Southern candidates failed to crack the top 20 of Act New Zealand’s list for this year’s general election.

The party rankings, released yesterday, revealed a few surprises.

They included new deputy leader Brooke Van Velden at second on the list behind leader David Seymour, and firearms specialist and political newcomer Nicole McKee in third.

With recent polling showing the party could boost its number of MPs after September’s election to as many as three new MPs, those near the top of the list are in with a chance of entering Parliament.

But the fortunes of southern candidates are less assured.

So far, the party has announced candidates in several southern electorates, including Robert Andrews for Taieri, Sean Beamish for Waitaki, Callum Steele-Macintosh for Dunedin and Basil Walker for Southland.

None of them received list rankings.

In a statement, Act president Tim Jago said candidates would bring a strong dose of common sense to Parliament.

"The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life.

‘‘People who have built their homes, families and businesses and who want to protect and enhance our free society."

Ms van Velden is an adviser to Mr Seymour in Parliament.

"I switched from being a Green Party voter to an Act supporter while studying economics and international trade at Auckland University

... The ability for free markets to lift countries from hardship was a revelation for me," she said.



