'Reverse Jesus': Act leader slams Govt for declaring wrong crisis

ACT leader David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

Act leader David Seymour has lambasted the Government for what he is describing as a laundry list of failures, including overseeing the greatest transfer of wealth in New Zealand's history.

Speaking to party faithful in Auckland today, Seymour delivered his State of the Nation speech, taking aim at the Government for declaring the wrong crisis.

Late last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a climate crisis in Parliament.

"This declaration is an acknowledgement of the next generation. An acknowledgement of the burden that they will carry if we do not get this right and do not take action now," she said at the time.

But Seymour said that if there is a climate crisis, then there is also a crisis in education, a crisis in public order, with productivity growth, housing and Oranga Tamariki.

He was particularly critical of the Government's housing record, especially when it comes to house prices.

Seymour pointed out that the average wage for a worker is $55,000 but in 2020, the average house price went up more than twice that, by $121,000, from $628,000 to $749,000.

"Imagine you are an idealistic young Labour MP. Let's call you, say, Grant, or Chris, or Jacinda," he said, referencing senior ministers Robertson, Hipkins and Ardern.

"You realise you've just overseen the greatest transfer of wealth from those who work to those who own in the history of our country."

Ardern has previously pushed back on suggestions that rapid house price growth was the Government's fault, saying that low-interest rates and the high cost of building materials were major factors.

But Seymour said the Government needed to take more responsibility when it comes to the supply of houses.

"We have a country that's practically uninhabited, but somehow it has a shortage of land you're allowed to build on. Only governments can manufacture famine from plenty ... they're like a reverse Jesus."

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Ardern said the Government was looking into how it could free up more Crown land for housing developments.