Technology not all bad for teens

By Emma Ward - Year 12, Otago Girls' High School

Born between 1995 and 2012, today's kids are the first generation to grow up with smartphones and the first generation that cannot remember a time before the internet.

We are iGen.

As a whole, the world seems to think that technology and the media are bad influences, but we keep advancing technology to make it bigger and supposedly better.

More often than not, technology is seen as dangerous and while this is true, it can also have positive influences on us too.

There are many aspects to the media which have negative influences on teenagers.

For example, video games and violent movies increase aggressive behaviour in teenagers.

This is a very common concept, and studies such as the 2015 study by the American Psychological Association have shown it to be partially true because they have found links between video games and aggressive behaviour and sensitivity to real violence in adolescents.

But the media isn't the only reason why teenagers are becoming more violent, because we are influenced greatly by everything around us.

This means those with increased violent behaviours have most likely been shaped by their surroundings and the media cannot be the only reason for their aggressive behaviour.

A decrease in physical health is another negative influence that technology and the media tend to have on today's adolescents.

A common concern is that the playing of video games is linked to obesity, as well as muscular and skeletal disorders, and this has been proven to be true.

Studies have shown increased time spent playing video games can cause conditions such as epilepsy or obesity.

These physical issues may not be directly due to the media or use of devices, but they are definitely intensified by the excessive use of technology in today's society.

An increase in aggressive behaviour and a decrease in physical health are just two of the many ways that technology negatively influences teenagers.

However, the media does not only have negative influences on teenagers, it has positive ones, too.

It's a common misconception that use of technology isolates us from the world, but this isn't true.

Studies done by a team from the Pew Research Centre acknowledge that 52% of all adolescents play video games with friends.

This is just over half of all teenagers, and that's only from the use of video games.

Social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat allow us to communicate and talk to each other in new and improved ways from all over the world, which is highly beneficial for our social wellbeing.

Another myth people believe about the media is that it takes our focus away from school work and other mentally challenging tasks.

French cognitive researcher Daphne Bavelier researches the mental abilities of teenagers and the effects of playing shooter-type video games, and has found when comparing gamers to non-gamers, vision, problem-solving, attention span and the ability to multi-task are all improved in those who play video games.

In terms of vision, a gamer is able to determine between different shades of grey, as well as being able to identify small details within complicated surroundings.

Bavelier has been able to justify her research with an analysis of the brain which shows the parietal cortex, frontal lobe, and anterior cingulate are all more efficient in the brain of a gamer.

She thinks aspects of gaming are like ingredients in a recipe; some are good for you and some are bad.

For example, the good ingredients are like broccoli.

It's good for you, but you're unlikely to choose it over chocolate, which appeals to almost everyone and is similar to the bad ingredients of video games.

She believes we need to find a balance, where games include as many of the good ingredients as possible, while still keeping the appeal of the bad.

She claims scientists, researchers and people from the gaming industry are coming together in an attempt to create these sorts of games, but says it will take time.

There are many reasons why video games could be considered to be a bad influence.

But there are also several ways in which they can have a positive impact.

This includes providing a fun social environment in which adolescents can connect with and make new friends, as well as improving the mental abilities of teenagers.

We may spend a lot of time on our devices and we may not understand all of the dangers of the internet.

But no-one does, and although it can be dangerous, technology improves our lives greatly.