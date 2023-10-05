The South Today bulletin: Thursday, October 5

Nightly news bulletin from Thursday, October 5, 2023

Top stories: The aftermath of the Queenstown floods has left the cemetery in the dark, with cleanup yet to get underway; cyclists are riding on water in Dunedin, as they test out a new way to get around the Otago harbour; and there's no shortage of blankets in Riccarton, as more than one hundred quilts get put on display at the Canterbury Quilters exhibition.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.