The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, July 4

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



Top stories: A long-awaited Dunedin walk and cycle loop is almost complete accompanied by a stunning view; Some Otago University Researchers are turning insects into tasty treats including ice-cream;

and one Christchurch man is exercising his mind with thousands of little plastic bricks.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.