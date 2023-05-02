The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, May 2, 2023.



Top stories: A sample of Dunedin history can now be hung over your shoulder, as local sewers work to keep flags out of landfills; a new million dollar development is the talk of the town in Milton, aiming to give travellers some relief; and an ambitious conservation project is underway near Christchurch with help with some furry friends.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.