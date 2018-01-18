Thursday, 18 January 2018

Sun comes out for races in Reefton

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    1. News
    2. South Today

    After heavy rains lashed much the northern South Island, the sun came out again in time for horse races earlier this week in Reefton.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment