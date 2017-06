Aussie coal better for reef: Frydenberg A new report has put the value of the Great Barrier Reef at more than twice that of Adani's new mega coal mine, a project opponents say will sign the reef's death warrant.

Turnbull stands by gay marriage plebiscite Turnbull stands by gay marriage plebiscite Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been forced to restate his government has no plans to ditch its policy for a plebiscite on same-sex marriage.

Suicide strategy 'spineless': mum Suicide strategy 'spineless': mum A mother who lost her Dunedin son to suicide says a government-led draft suicide prevention strategy is "spineless''.

60 UK buildings fail fire test 60 UK buildings fail fire test Sixty high-rise buildings have failed safety tests carried out after a fire killed at least 79 people in London earlier this month, the British government said.

Pride marchers target Trump Pride marchers target Trump Large crowds turned out for Pride marches in New York City and San Francisco, with the East Coast city bringing a more political flavour to the event sparked by events there almost 50 years ago.

146 killed as fuel tanker explodes 146 killed as fuel tanker explodes An oil tanker which crashed and exploded on a road in Pakistan killed 146 people, many of whom were collecting leaking fuel before it ignited, government officials and rescue workers said.

Erdogan says Arab demands on Qatar unlawful Erdogan says Arab demands on Qatar unlawful President Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed calls for Turkey to close a military base in Qatar and said a wider list of demands issued by four Arab states was an unlawful intervention against the Gulf...

U-turn on freedom camping U-turn on freedom camping The Dunedin City Council has made a U-turn over its proposal to develop three new freedom camping sites in Dunedin.

Robber pulled gun on pursuer Kenmure dairy robber pulled gun on pursuer A fleeing gunman pulled a pistol on a member of the public after bolting from the scene of a robbery in Kenmure, police have revealed.