Black Caps prepare to take on Sri Lanka

Black Caps fans can look forward to plenty more international cricket this season, starting with two test matches, three T20s and three ODIs against Sri Lanka.



The first test match kicks off at Hagley Oval this Thursday.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee said key batsman Kane Williamson would be a late arrival for Thursday's game, following the death of his grandmother.

"Everyone's feeling for Kane at the moment and he's at the best place he can be and that's in and around his family".

Williamson was a standout performer in the team's stunning one-run victory over England last week to level the test series, becoming New Zealand's leading test runscorer in the process.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee and Sri Lankan cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne with the prized trophy. Photo: Geoff Sloan

New Zealand go into the series as strong favourites, despite the fact they sit eighth in the ICC World Test Championship rankings.

However Southee thinks Sri Lanka will be a tough challenge.

"Sri Lanka are still in the hunt to make the final of the World Test Championship. And they've played some great cricket over the last last two years to to be in that position".

The first test is scheduled to start at 11am this Thursday at Hagley Oval.

- By Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air