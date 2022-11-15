Black Seeds to headline Lobofest 2022

A desire to fight a planned Dunedin landfill has changed an annual birthday celebration into a fully fledged music festival headlined by The Black Seeds.

Tickets will soon be available for the first public Lobofest, a backyard festival run by Ed and Michelle Lobo at their Brighton home.

In the past it was a private event used to celebrate their birthdays, February 13 and 15 respectively, but was opened up as a way to raise money for the legal cost of appealing the decision to grant the Dunedin City Council consent to build a landfill at Smooth Hill.