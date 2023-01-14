Camp Quality at Highlands Motorpark

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A very special group of pint-sized speedsters found themselves in "petrol head heaven" earlier this week.
About 30 campers from Camp Quality South and their "companions" were hosted at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell as part of their annual camp.
Karting, exploring the motorsport museum and lunch were all part of the day’s activities with the highlight being two hours of laps around the track with Highland members in their cars.