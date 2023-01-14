Camp Quality South attendees get the ride of their lives

A very special group of pint-sized speedsters found themselves in "petrol head heaven" earlier this week.

About 30 campers from Camp Quality South and their "companions" were hosted at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell as part of their annual camp.

Karting, exploring the motorsport museum and lunch were all part of the day’s activities with the highlight being two hours of laps around the track with Highland members in their cars.

A Sheriff’s police car, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Audi and Porsche Spyder were some of the vehicles on offer but it was a Honda Civic race car driven by Nick Wright that initially drew the most excitement.

For Darcie Willis, of Dunedin, the whole day was fun but the best part was the ride in the cars.

"I’ve been in a police car, I’ve been in a Kia and some other really fast cars — it’s really fun," she said.

Camp Quality camper Darcie Willis (10), of Dunedin, is all set to do a lap of Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell with Highland member Jean-Francois Taquet in his Porsche Spyder. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

"This is a really fun place to come if you’ve had cancer or anything."

Camp manager Sam Lowry said the camp gave the children the opportunity to be children again.

"Camp Quality is important because we get to take the kids away to a camp where they get to be just themselves."

"It’s a safe environment they’re in and they wouldn’t get to go on camps because of treatments and other situations so we allow that opportunity to happen," he said.

This was the fifth year Highlands had hosted the campers and it was a favourite way for staff and members to start the year, Highlands Motorsport Park chief executive Josie Spillane said.

"We feel very humble and grateful that we can provide this amazing experience," she said.