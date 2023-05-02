City flags recycled into bags

An initiative by a Dunedin business is keeping hundreds of flags out of the landfill and giving the public a chance to carry a part of the city’s history on their shoulders.

Adams Flags and Stitch Kitchen are working together to repurpose flags and street banners once flown around the city, by converting them into tote bags.

Adams Flags director Bruce Adams said the company printed flags for the Dunedin City Council and it was suggested that instead of going to the landfill after being used, the flags should be recycled.