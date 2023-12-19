Disappointment turns to joy for centenarian

It was a special day filled with happiness and surprise for Joyce Meldrum, as family and friends joined her in Dunedin to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Spirits were high at the Queen Rose Retirement Home on Monday afternoon, as it was transformed into a festive space adorned with colourful balloons and party décor for the centennial celebration.

Mrs Meldrum admits she never expected she’d reach the impressive 100-year-mark.

"Look I don’t know. I’m just a normal person. I had a normal life, married with two sons," she said.

Her family were initially disappointed last week, after being told the change in government would mean a delay in receiving the traditional congratulatory message from the Prime Minister.

Joyce Meldrum celebrates her 100th birthday on Monday with family members at Queen Rose Retirement Village. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

However, disappointment quickly changed to excitement, after Mrs Meldrum received a special personal video message from Christopher Luxon instead. He wished her a happy birthday and congratulated her on becoming a centurion.

"That is an incredible milestone. You’ve obviously lived a remarkable life." Mr Luxon said.

Mrs Meldrum insists she still only feels half her age, and reveals there’s no hidden secret behind her longevity.

"I think I’m very fortunate because I’ve got good health and I think that’s a wonderful bonus." she said.

Adding to the joyful occasion, she received letters of congratulations from the Governor General, as well as from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, capping off a memorable birthday celebration with her family.

- Fahim Ahmadasri, Made with the support of NZ On Air