Dunedin businesswoman adapting to life under Covid-19

A Dunedin yoga instructor is adapting her business to Covid 19 level 4 regulations.

When the level 4 alert lockdown came in to affect, Aaron Kyle had been teaching yoga in homes and schools around greater Dunedin for the past 18 months.

The South Today's Darryl Baser had a chat to Ms Kyle about the situation and her plans for her businesses.

The Covid 19 lockdown requirements mean she couldn’t hold classes, so she advised her clients she’d need to stop hosting sessions the week before the Level 4 lockdown began.

She applied for business help from the Government, but it didn’t go well first time around.

I applied for it, everyone around me was getting accepted which was wonderful, but I hadn’t heard yet, then I got an email saying I’d been declined which was an uh oh moment,” she said.

Ms Kyle says she got on the phone the next day and spoke with people after a bit of a wait.“

I was on the phone for most of the day, then I spoke with people, which was nice, at IRD and WINZ, and everything was looking ok with my application.

Then I had to wait ‘till the next day, then heard I’d been accepted, “ Aaron Kyle said.

She's temporarily adapted her business model and is filming classes, then sending links to clients.

