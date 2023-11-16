Dunedin's community groups settle into new house

A vibrant hub of community minds can now take advantage of a brand new space.There's excitement in the air at Dunedin Community House, as the facility settles into new premises on Princes Street, following months of upheaval.

The Community House accommodates a range of local organisations, services, and non-profit groups, after the setup was forced to move from its former Moray Place location.

Executive officer Rob Riddell Tigeir is excited for the potential of the space.

"[Community groups] don't have to worry about the electricity bill, they don't need to worry about the internet bill or the leases", he said.

"We make sure we do things in a way that supports nonprofits. It's easy for them to interact and it's flexible as well."

The new site of Dunedin Community House, at 43 Princes Street

The refurbished space includes meeting rooms, offices and desk space over three floors of the 43 Princes Street building. And for short-term use, groups and individuals are able to hire 'hot-desks' for as short as an hour.

One long term tenant of Dunedin Community House is broadcaster Otago Access Radio. The station is based on the second floor, and takes advantage of being under the same roof as other non-profit organisations by assisting in putting them on air.

Station management have also taken the opportunity to upgrade the radio studios during the relocation from Moray Place.

OAR FM community liaison Jeff Harford believes that will help ensure the station can continue to provide the region with local stories over the airwaves.

"It's about letting more people know about what we do and opening up more opportunities for people in Dunedin to make their own radio shows and podcasts" Mr Harford said.

The hub is home to a broad range of 34 small organisations, including Shakti Women's Refuge, Dunedin Budget Advisory Service, and Volunteer South.

Some of the community groups and non-profit organisations housed in the new community hub

Treasurer of the Dunedin Community House Board, Matthew Gregory, said the facility is "a good way to give back to several community groups".

Those in charge of the organisation are now working to spread the word about their new site and extra facilities.

The team are also preparing for the festive holiday season. A number of staff are involved in planning the annual Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner, which provides a free meal and companionship on Christmas Day for those that would otherwise be alone or unable to provide a Christmas meal for themselves.

