Environmental activist hopes to turn Dunedin Green

The Green Party's Dunedin candidate Jack Brazil hopes his background of community grassroots activism will help propel him into parliament.

Brazil (26) is prominent voice in the local anti oil and gas movement which grew out of the opposition to International oil giant OMV drilling in the Great South Basin.

At number 20 on the party list, Brazil is taking on two long standing MPs the current Health Minister David Clark and the former Health Minister Michael Woodhouse.

