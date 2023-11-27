Fast times in Coronet Peak Hill Climb

Limits were pushed on a Queenstown skifield road on Saturday as 36 drivers put their pedals to the metal during the 51st Queenstown Car Club Coronet Peak Hill Climb.

The winner of the Skyline Trophy was Mark Higgins, of Christchurch, who completed the final, windy 2.7km stretch of the skifield road in his Mitsubishi Evo in 1min 25.24sec.

Dunedin’s Glenn Frew came second, also in a Mitsubishi Evo, in 1min 27.26sec, while Cromwell rally driver Hayden Paddon finished third in 1min 28.52sec, driving his Hyundai Kona electric vehicle.