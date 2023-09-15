Fears at the university mount

The mood among the tertiary education sector is grim and many staff are fearful they will not have jobs by the end of next year.

That was the general feeling at the Tertiary Education Union’s (TEU) stop work meeting yesterday.

University of Otago acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson speaks at the Tertiary Education Union’s stop work meeting yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

More than 250 people attended the meeting at the University of Otago Union Hall, which included speeches from TEU branch president Craig Marshall, Otago University acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson, Otago University Students’ Association president Quintin Jane, and Ministry of Education spokeswoman Jan Tinetti.