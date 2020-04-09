Fire safety even more important during lockdown

With everybody currently indoors in their self-isolating bubble, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says it's more important than ever to be fire safe at home.

Dunedin's fire risk management principal adviser Isaia Piho said the clocks going back for the end of daylight saving last weekend are a good reminder to give smoke alarms their six-monthly check.

Piho says with children potentially getting bored at home adults need to be mindful of how they have their matches and lighters stored.

"The best thing to do is to keep them out of reach of children - so out of sight and out of mind."

He also points out that in New Zealand about a third of house fires happen in the kitchen, and FENZ recommends everyone to "keep looking while you're cooking".