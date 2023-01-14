Fish and chip prices on the rise

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Kiwi classic fish and chip dinner may soon be out of reach for many low income families if the price of chips continues to increase.
Chip lovers are becoming increasingly angry about the rising costs and declining quantity of fries.
Ingredient supplier Kaan’s — who supply many Dunedin stores with fries and oil — recently sent out a notification informing clients the cost of chips would rise to $43 per 15kg bag next month.