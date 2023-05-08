High tea accompanied by royal memories

At Abbeyfield House on Saturday afternoon, residents gathered to enjoy a proper high tea — complete with cucumber sandwiches, asparagus rolls, and a cake, baked by resident Murray Horrell — in honour of the coronation.

Present was Brian Jessop (92), originally from London, who can lay claim to meeting the newly crowned King Charles before his late mother became the Queen.

While serving on the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Chequers, based in Malta, Ordinary Seaman Jessop’s primary job was working on the ship’s guns, but he also worked as the Duke of Edinburgh’s deputy cabin assistant and, on occasion, the duke’s wife would come to visit.

He recalled during one such visit during which she "very kindly" shook his hand and he noticed the future Queen appeared to be in the early stages of a pregnancy.

He included that tidbit in a letter he wrote to his mother before, a few months later, the official announcement came that Princess Elizabeth was pregnant with King Charles.