Invercargill to welcome back top-class cricket

Invercargill's Queens Park is back on the domestic schedule following a two-year absence.
New Zealand Cricket withdrew the venue’s warrant of fitness in September 2021 after questions were raised about its suitability following a first-class game between Otago and Auckland in March that year.
That game was ruined due to a combination of wet weather and poor drainage.
Necessary improvements have been made and the venue has been allocated two Ford Trophy games and two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield fixtures.