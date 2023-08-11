Friday, 11 August 2023

Invercargill to welcome back top-class cricket

    Invercargill's Queens Park is back on the domestic schedule following a two-year absence.

    New Zealand Cricket withdrew the venue’s warrant of fitness in September 2021 after questions were raised about its suitability following a first-class game between Otago and Auckland in March that year.

    That game was ruined due to a combination of wet weather and poor drainage.

    Necessary improvements have been made and the venue has been allocated two Ford Trophy games and two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield fixtures.

