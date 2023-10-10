Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Junk components brought back to life

    One man’s junk can be music to another man’s ears.

    Lee Nicolson has founded the Re:Gear Hardware Library — an operation initially aimed at repairing musical electronic components, musical instruments and recording equipment bound for landfill, and making it available for the public to borrow.

    The initiative also has a more creative side, where people could use the spare parts to build things like guitar special-effects pedals and create unique sounds.

