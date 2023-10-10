Junk components brought back to life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One man’s junk can be music to another man’s ears.
Lee Nicolson has founded the Re:Gear Hardware Library — an operation initially aimed at repairing musical electronic components, musical instruments and recording equipment bound for landfill, and making it available for the public to borrow.
The initiative also has a more creative side, where people could use the spare parts to build things like guitar special-effects pedals and create unique sounds.