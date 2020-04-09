Just breath: Simple advice for life in the lockdown

Halfway through the four-week lockdown period some people will be starting to feel the strain of isolating with a small group of people.

Dunedin clinical psychologist Dr Kumari Valentine says some while some people will cope well with this period of isolating with family, for others it will strain relationships.

Dr Valentine has some very simple advice for those looking for some "tools" to help get through the next 14 days.

"Well my most simple advice is breath, and be present where you are, " Dr Valentine said.