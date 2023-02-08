New major sponsor for Otago Rescue Helicopter

Herby Whyte is sure his son-in-law would not have survived a heart attack without the help of the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

The quick work of the trust has stuck with the founder of agriculture machinery company Landpower, which was yesterday announced as a major sponsor.

Mr Whyte said he had become interested in the work of rescue helicopters when he spent six days in Lakes District Hospital, where his bed looked out over the facility’s helipad.