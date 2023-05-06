Otago researchers recreate Moriori bone flute

Moriori bone flutes (miheke oro) are so rare it is almost impossible to get anywhere near one, let alone play one.

Only two are known to be left in the world.

But University of Otago science communication and film-making director Dr Gianna Savoie and School of Performing Arts head and ethnomusicologist Dr Jennifer Cattermole have been able to get their hands on one, stored at the Bishop Museum, in Hawaii.