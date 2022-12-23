Plenty of produce for the Christmas table

The cherries have arrived, just in time for the Christmas table. And supporting smaller independent outlets could help you to avoid the crowds, if you've left things to the last minute.

Taste Nature Organic Supermarket owner Clinton Chambers sources produce from around New Zealand.

He believes "amazing" organic Central Otago cherries are worthy of a spot on the Christmas Day menu, along with some "beautiful peaches and nectarines".

Some larger stores and supermarkets have reported trouble meeting demand this month, due to challenging weather and ongoing staff shortages.

But Mr Chambers says smaller suppliers like his have been able to access plenty of top-notch seasonal fare for Dunedin customers to choose from.

"Christmas lunch? Asparagus would be my pick", he says. "With some micro greens and some salads. And maybe roast off some beetroot and some new potatoes."

Clinton Chambers, co-owner of organic supermarket Taste Nature inspects fresh produce ready for the Christmas table. PHOTO: JAMIE MORRIS

Wild weather has been an issue for a number of South Island fruit growers.

Meanwhile labour shortages have been the main challenge facing farmers and meat processors, who are under pressure to fill Christmas orders.

"Some of them have really been under the pump to get in on time and full", says butcher Dave Gibson.

"They've managed to get there, which is amazing. So we're very grateful to our suppliers."

Mr Gibson is the managing director of The Princes Street Butcher and Kitchen, and says the butchery has been able to source good supplies of quality turkey and ham.

However he admits it's lamb - which he sources from a farm in the Catlins - that remains the firm Christmas favourite for many Dunedin families.

Princes Street Butcher and Kitchen managing director Dave Gibson inspects a Christmas meat order. PHOTO: JAMIE MORRIS

Both outlets say there's still a bit of time left to stock up, for families leaving their food shopping to the last minute.

But they're recommending shoppers check the weather report, before finalising their Christmas menus.

