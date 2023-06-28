Proposal over bilingual building names

A packed public gallery yesterday saw the Invercargill City Council accept Mayor Nobby Clark’s proposal to approach bilingual naming of the city’s civic buildings with a new paper.

An iwi delegation of about 30 people attended the meeting which addressed Mr Clark’s proposed motion to address naming and renaming civic buildings.

The proposal said some buildings had an unequal focus on te reo, and some naming had the initial name in te reo, creating confusion.