Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Restoration project rejuvenating Oamaru's war graves

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    By Gus Patterson
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Respect, rejuvenation and education are the principles behind a project to restore the graves of former military personnel in the Waitaki district.

    Former soldier Barry Gamble has set up a Waitaki branch of the New Zealand Remembrance Army, a national organisation that has already restored more than 14,000 headstones across the country.

    For the full story watch the video above or read the Oamaru Mail verison here

    More videos from the Otago Daily Times can be found here.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment