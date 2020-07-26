Siblings aim to out gun each other on the range

For the younger members of the Willis family, Jesse (13), Sacha (12), Erika (10) and Amelia (8) , the sound of gunfire means another night’s practice at small bore rifle shooting, their new favourite sport.

Parents Jason and Ingrid Willis wanted to encourage the children to build up their confidence.

Keen to continue shooting, they went along to the Hillend Smallbore Rifle Club for a look and enjoyed it so much they stayed.

Now the siblings shoot .22 calibre small bore target rifles from the prone position, resting their weapons on bales or boxes to help them aim.

Hillend Rifle Club president Robert Benington said it was great having young people come along to the club.

The club offered 20m indoor target shooting over the winter and was open to all comers.