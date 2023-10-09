The South Today Bulletin: Monday, October 9

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, October 9, 2023.

Top stories: A fusion of comedy and politics takes place in Dunedin, as the well-known Opoho Candidates Meeting gets underway; Central Otago locals are calling for ladies to give themselves a check up, as they paint the town pink; and some Otago University staff are calling for change, as they take to the campus grounds with their placards.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.