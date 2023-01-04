Traffic movements on Ardmore St, Wanaka

A Developer has questioned public notification for his proposed 143-room hotel complex, with retail spaces and residential units in Wanaka’s town centre.

Wanaka Central JV Ltd developer Tony Gapes is struggling to understand why a Queenstown Lakes District Council planner decided his Ardmore St hotel, retail and apartment development should be publicly notified, correspondence with the council shows.

Mr Gapes claimed in a series of emails, between himself and council planner Louis Brown, last month, the council had not been willing to work with his planning team to make the main street development a reality.