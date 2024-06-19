Volunteers the lifeblood of the community

Making time to serve others and giving back to the community is at the centre of volunteering.This is National Volunteer Week, which has the theme this year of Whiria Te Tangata – Weaving the people together.

These volunteers at SuperGrans Dunedin work out of the South City complex, cooking up hearty meals each week.

A small group of women get together each Monday, cooking up hearty fare in the kitchen using a box of random ingredients supplied by the Night Shelter from donated goods.

Volunteers at SuperGrans Dunedin cooking up hearty meals for people at the Dunedin Night Shelter. PHOTOS: JACK WARD

SuperGrans manager Sandy McKay said the organisation was born out of a need to help people help themselves with the basics for a good life, including cooking healthy and economical meals, through to budgeting skills.

"We are set up in response to the fact that people often don't learn those skills in the way they were used to", she said.

She believes less connection within families, and people moving to other locations for life and work reasons has created a basic skills vacuum.

To assist with rebuilding these skills, the organisation also runs sewing, knitting and crochet classes during the week.

And a new soup kitchen with a twist is helping people to help themselves with the culinary basics, said McKay.

“The soup kitchen is a soup kitchen with a difference. It is not just come along and be fed. It is come along and learn how to feed yourself and your whānau.”

She admits that without volunteers, the organisation wouldn't exist.

"That's what we've got to run our organisation, so we rely really heavily on our volunteers."

Across at the Otago Southland RSA, president Lox Kellas says volunteers are key in helping the organisation uphold the three pillars of remembrance, support and advocacy.

"Volunteering is in our DNA", Kellas said.

"And it doesn't matter where you belong to a club, a trust or any organisation, this country wouldn't get by without volunteers."

RSA Otago-Southland district president Lox Kellas says the organisation relies heavily on volunteers giving up their own time.

Kellas said the successful execution of days of commemoration such as ANZAC Day and Armistice Day was due to the hard work and support of volunteers behind the scenes.

Poppy Day serves as the annual appeal for the RSA, which takes a small army of volunteers.

Many are also involved in advocacy, assisting and liaising with veterans in the wider district as they return to civilian post-service.

“Right across the board, we rely heavily on the contribution of volunteers giving their own time", he says.

It's a sentiment echoed by Nicola Coom, CEO of the Otago Southland Cancer Society.

She says fundraising events like Daffodil Day and Relay for Life are the lifeblood in helping keep the Cancer Society afloat.

"The role of the volunteer we see simply as an extension of us. They're incredibly important and a valuable part of our team. We are so grateful for the support that they provide us."

Walkers and runners take part in the Cancer Society's Relay for Life at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium

This year's Relay for Life events raised almost half a million dollars across the South Island.

That money helps supports work like transporting people to their cancer treatments, and ensuring their stay at Daffodil House - which can hold 11 residents - is as comfortable as possible.

The Cancer Society has about 500 regular volunteers across Otago and Southland.

That increases to more than 1,500 people for Daffodil Day, an event which accounts for 40% of the charity's annual budget.

Dunedin volunteers work on preparing daffodils for the Cancer Society's major annual fundraiser.

That means the level of fundraising success can impact what services can be provided over the following 12 months, and the support they can offer to families.

“Daffodil Day is another great example of where our volunteers come out in full force. They are out on the streets, they are working in schools and they are shaking the bucket", Ms Coom said

Meanwhile back in the kitchen, the volunteers at SuperGrans are keeping busy with a Cook like a Gran course every Tuesday, going through meal basics from breakfast to dinner over a two month series.

But Sandy McKay says they're always keen to welcome new faces.

“We are always looking for people who want to learn, and we are always looking for new volunteers who want to share their skills.”

National Volunteer Week runs until Sunday 22nd June.

- By Jack Ward