Watch: $15.5m upgrade of stopbank completed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A once-in-a-generation project to enhance Invercargill’s climate resilience for the next century has been completed.
A whakawātea was held yesterday morning to officially mark the completion of the Stead St stopbank upgrade, which began in November 2021.
The $15.5million project was developed by the Invercargill City Council (ICC) alongside Kānoa and Environment Southland (ES) to improve Invercargill’s climate resilience.