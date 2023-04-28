Watch: $15.5m upgrade of stopbank completed

A once-in-a-generation project to enhance Invercargill’s climate resilience for the next century has been completed.

Former Invercargill City Council engineering services manager Jeremy Rees says it is great to see the Stead St stopbank upgrade project completed. PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

A whakawātea was held yesterday morning to officially mark the completion of the Stead St stopbank upgrade, which began in November 2021.

The $15.5million project was developed by the Invercargill City Council (ICC) alongside Kānoa and Environment Southland (ES) to improve Invercargill’s climate resilience.