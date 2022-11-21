Wilding pines compromise

Selective felling of trees at the southern entrance to Cromwell may set a precedent for the contentious issue of wilding pine control, those involved hope.

Brewery Creek residents and the Central Otago Wilding Conifer Control Group have agreed to fell about 1000 trees on a rocky promontory just before the Cromwell lookout.

Sarah Cottle is the spokeswoman for the owners of five dwellings at Brewery Creek, in a cluster nestled below the Goldminers Monument on State Highway 8.

Wilding conifers have been a source of contention in Central Otago, particularly those at the southern entrance to Alexandra on the council-owned Half Mile Hill reserve.