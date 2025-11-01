US President Donald Trump says Saudi's crown prince knew nothing about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, offering a fierce defence that contradicts a US intelligence assessment.
An Indonesian student suspected of carrying out a bomb attack at his school mosque in Jakarta drew inspiration from a Telegram group glorifying white supremacist attacks, including the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings, according to new details from police.
At least 98 Palestinians have died in Israeli detention since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, an Israeli human rights group says, alleging torture and medical neglect and calling for an international investigation.
Bangladesh's ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, was sentenced to death in her absence on Monday at the end of a months-long trial that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.