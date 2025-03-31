Aftershocks continue to rattle Tonga after strong quake

Aftershocks are continuing to rattle Tonga after an early-morning magnitude 7 quake - the biggest felt in a decade.

The strong quake hit 79km south-southeast of Pangai, in the Ha'apai group of islands in the Pacific, about 1.20am today.

It is reported to be the biggest felt in Tonga in 10 years.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office says there have been no reports of damage.

People had earlier been told to move to higher ground or further inland after a tsunami threat was issued.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre says the tsunami threat for Tongan and Niue coastal areas from the quake had passed.

Aftershocks are continuing centred in the same area - one measuring 6.1.

Tonga's National Disaster Risk Management Office director Mafua Maka said there had been no reports of damage yet from the outer islands and the main island of Tongatapu.

The quake was felt all over Tongatapu, the Ha'apai group, 'Eua, the Vava'u group of islands, and the two Niuas, the northern most islands which were not part of the warnings from the Tsunami Warning Centre, he said.

Most people had returned home after the tsunami warnings were lifted.

"The first responders, police, armed forces, fire and emergency services are still directing people to ensure they return home safely."

Ben Maloney, a New Zealander in Veitongo, told RNZ he woke up to his whole house shaking quite badly.