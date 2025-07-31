Transtasman alliance could be global force for good

New Zealand and Australia need to give much greater attention to the combined impact they could have on the world stage, an international relations specialist says.

Prof Robert Patman says the two countries’ close relationship could be used to help address global issues.

He urges the governments of both countries to formulate a plan to campaign for change on issues they have shared views on, such as the erosion of international law by great powers.

‘‘I think both Canberra and Wellington need to give that issue a lot more attention,’’ Prof Patman said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Speaking on the Otago Daily Times’ Global Insight, the University of Otago academic said global issues were too big for superpowers to solve unilaterally, allowing middle and small powers to work together on transnational solutions.

‘‘[That] opens the door for New Zealand and Australia to play a constructive role and win over majority support... to bring about effective change.’’

Prof Patman would like to see New Zealand and Australia collaborate to push for reform of the United Nations Security Council, where five countries - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - have veto rights on council resolutions.

Watch full interview here



He wants the veto constrained or even abolished, or, alternatively, for the General Assembly to be empowered, when there is a two-thirds majority, to overrule any veto.

‘‘There's a lack of global leadership on key issues... So, I do think there's real scope for Australia and New Zealand.’’

In this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman also outlines the state of the New Zealand-Australia relationship, considers what could threaten or strengthen that partnership and details the Christchurch Call as an example of New Zealand’s leading role in influencing collaborative change at an international level.

