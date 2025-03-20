Global Insight: NZ urged to speak truth to Trump

New Zealand needs to speak up in the face of signs the United States is becoming more authoritarian, international relations specialist Prof Robert Patman says.

Speaking on Global Insight today, Prof Patman says there are worrying indications US president Donald Trump is steering that country towards authoritarianism.



US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand needs to respond by defending liberal democracies and their values, the University of Otago academic believes.

"There are some indications that under Mr Trump's leadership America is going down a more authoritarian direction, particularly the treatment of the media under his leadership and also the fact that he keeps insulting and making derogatory remarks about other liberal democracies."

Trump has treated news media organisations with partiality, issued executive orders that appear to go beyond the legal framework of the US and has territorially threatened Denmark, in respect to Greenland, and Canada.

‘‘I think that's unacceptable and I think many Americans who oppose Mr Trump - and there's a large number of them - expect other liberal democracies to speak up.’’

Prof Patman says New Zealand needs to do more than just try to flatter Trump while ignoring his ‘‘eccentricities’’.

‘‘There's another point of view which I favour, which is a two-track approach - agree with Mr Trump where there's genuine convergence of interest, but don't hesitate to stand up for the democratic values of this country and other liberal democracies that have to deal with Mr Trump.’’

On this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman also details what he believes New Zealand should do if formally invited to join the ‘‘coalition of the willing’’ in support of Ukraine and discusses Europe’s potential, in light of Germany’s momentous decision to rearm itself, to fill the void left by a pro-Russian president of the US.

