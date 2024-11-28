Global Insight: Putin's nuke threats just 'bluster'

Russia will not start a nuclear war, so countries including New Zealand need to stand strong with Ukraine, an international relations specialist says.

Speaking on Global Insight today, Prof Robert Patman says President Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear war threats are simply bluster.

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Instead of being cowed, countries supporting Ukraine - which was invaded by Russia almost three years ago - should stay focused on helping defeat Putin, he says.

Asked whether Putin would push the nuclear war button rather than lose the war, Prof Patman said: ‘‘No’’.

‘‘I don't think so. All this nuclear war threat is a political bluff,’’ the University of Otago academic said.

‘‘Mr Putin wants to frighten the West into not supporting Ukraine. Many Ukrainian observers are saying this nuclear threat is in direct proportion to the pain the Russians are now experiencing through their invasion.’’

With Russia’s economy under enormous strain, this is no time to be frightened by empty threats, Prof Patman said.

‘‘Mr Putin has used the nuclear sabre-rattling rhetoric for a long time... And each time, those red lines have been crossed and nothing has happened.

‘‘He's tried it before, and the West will simply have to walk through this.’’

On Global Insight, Prof Patman also discusses US president-elect Donald Trump’s chances of enforcing any peace deal that cedes Ukrainian land to Russia; he details steps European countries are taking to increase military support to Ukraine; and explains why supporting Ukraine has implications for security in the Asia-Pacific region.

